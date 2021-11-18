'Win it All' - Tuchel Fires Warning to Chelsea's Premier League & Champions League Rivals

Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Fires Warning to Chelsea's Premier League & Champions League Rivals

Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League rivals that they 'want to win it all' after claiming European glory.

Chelsea won their first major trophy after just four months under Tuchel's tutelage as they beat Manchester City in the Champions League final. 

Now they are top of the Premier League, Tuchel is hoping for domestic silverware as well as clinching more success in Europe.

As Tuchel reflected on the Champions League win on May 20 in the 'Porto Uncovered' series, he has warned the Blues' rivals of their ambitions for the future.

“So much more to come? Hopefully," said Tuchel.  "It’s our duty to bring out the best in us and to push ourselves, to be the best that we can because it’s what we love, it’s football, and being part of this, a big club and having such a great team around me is more than I can wish for. 

"We are looking forward to every single training session and, of course, to all the matches. We want to win it all.”

He added: “Once you win such a big title things become a bit lighter. It's the journey that matters, it’s the process that matters. It’s very, very special.”

imago1007583857h
