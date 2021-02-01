Thomas Tuchel fires warning to Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp after following similar path to Premier League

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a warning to Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp after following a similar route to the Premier League as his compatriot.

Klopp, 53, was appointed Liverpool head coach in the summer of 2015 following spells at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund. Since his arrival at Anfield, he's led the Reds to their sixth Champions League title [2019] and their first Premier League crown in thirty years [2020].

"Let’s try to make things a bit more complicated for him [Klopp]," said Klopp, as quoted by The Sun.

"I’m not sure I should set my goal for myself, because he's Jürgen and he's found his place to be like he did with Dortmund."

Tuchel, who was announced Chelsea manager last week, knows Klopp from his time in Germany and is looking forward to testing himself against his countryman.

The 47-year-old added: "People love him [Klopp], fans love him, his team loves him and he has the results for it.

"But we [Chelsea] start right now, to close the gap and to take away a bit of his points and his reputation. With all respect and all friendship, of course."

The ex-PSG boss, who takes his Chelsea side to Anfield on March 20, lauded Klopp's personality and the progress he's made since moving to the Premier League from the Bundesliga.

"Jürgen is one of the best coaches, one of the most fascinating personalities and a super, funny guy," added Tuchel.

"Of course, we have a certain history. But I was at Mainz after him. We don’t know each other as well as everybody thinks."

