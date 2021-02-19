Thomas Tuchel: Frank Lampard was a 'big reason' for Timo Werner joining Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has highlighted the impact Frank Lampard had on Timo Werner joining Chelsea and believes each manager can have their own opinion on his best position.

Werner signed for Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer for £47.5 million and has been heavily criticised for his lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

Nevertheless, Werner has recorded 10 goals and 9 assists in 32 matches in all competitions, which included a goal against Newcastle United on Monday night that ended a 14-game drought in the Premier League.

He struggled under Lampard and that was evident. Often deployed out on the left-wing, the German's qualities were being utilised to the maximum. Since Tuchel has arrived, Werner's confidence has increased which has now seen him play in the left no.10 role behind the leading striker.

Chelsea will face Southampton on Saturday and their boss Ralph Hasenhuttl previously believed that Lampard didn't get the best out of Werner and thinks Tuchel has the know-how to get the best out of the German.

And Tuchel replied in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon and insisted everybody can have their own personal opinion of the 24-year-old.

"I didn't hear what he said, but everybody has the right of their own opinion," Tuchel said on Hasenhuttl's comments.

"I think that Timo had a very good start, very clinical and very efficient start at Chelsea under Frank [Lampard]. So I could not see any problem in my opinion.

"It was even a big plus and it was a big reason for Timo to join the club, the connection to Frank. So I think that like every player a change of clubs is always a change of environment, culture, league, and it takes its time.

"I can only speak now about what I feel of Timo, and I see him day by day gaining in confidence. And I saw the goal coming, because he earned it.

"Maybe it's just luck that we both come from Germany and he feels maybe the little percentages more confident than in the situations before.

"But for me there was no doubt that Timo would come back from this situation, because he has the quality and it is the quality to play in more than one position."

