Thomas Tuchel & Frank Lampard Yet to Have Lunch Despite Chelsea Commitment

Chelsea and Everton managers Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard are still yet to have dinner together despite a commitment made between the two back at Tuchel's unveiling.

When the German tactician took over as Blues manager from Lampard, back in January 2021, he received a text from his predecessor saying that they would go for lunch one day.

The two managers will go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon as Chelsea head north to Goodison Park on matchday 34 of the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking ahead of his side's weekend clash, Tuchel was asked about his lunch meeting with Lampard, to which he replied:

"No, we've had no lunch," he said, as quoted by football.london. I agree he sent me a very kind, respectful message after I took over at Chelsea that meant a lot.

"I was a huge fan of him as a player, and he is – and will remain – a legend at our club. This is a given. I was very happy when he wrote me that message, it was very gentlemanly.

"We didn't have the chance to go out and have lunch, and he also took the chance to go and take charge of Everton. He took an assistant from us, Joe Edwards, and were not so happy!

IMAGO / PA Images

"Just joking. We will meet some friendly faces [on Sunday] with Joe and Ashley Cole, and Frank, who I have never met in person.

"I would love to meet him. We need the points, and they need the points urgently as well. It is an exciting week for me personally.

"I love to play at Old Trafford, and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park, how emotional and how tough it is to play there.

"These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there, and we expect a tough fight."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube