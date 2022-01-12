Thomas Tuchel Frustrated With Chelsea After Playing at 85% in Win Over Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unhappy with his side after not playing to their best in their 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

Antonio Rudiger claimed the only goal of the night as he met Mason Mount's header to find the back of the home team's net.

The west London side will progress through to the final to face either Arsenal or Liverpool after their 3-0 aggregate win over their London rivals.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Tuchel voiced his frustration with his side after they failed to impress him on the pitch.

"I'm pretty sure we would have stepped up if they would have scored," he told the media. "Every goal has a reaction to it.

"We were like 3-0 up and there was no need to play with 90 per cent, 85 per cent but we did.

"I had the feeling we did. If a goal would have counted, there's enough quality and mentality to step up and show a reaction.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"We did this many times when we concede. It's not only about counting all the situations."

With Liverpool and Arsenal battling out for their place in the final on Thursday evening, Tuchel's men will have to wait until next week to find out who they're facing as the first leg of the other semi-final was postponed due to Covid-19.

