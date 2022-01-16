Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Frustrated With Chelsea Attackers After Manchester City Defeat

  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Chelsea boss Thomas is understood to be frustrated that none of his forwards have performed consistently well enough to hold down a starting spot, according to reports.

The Blues travelled to the Etihad Stadium and lost 1-0 against the reigning Premier League Champions, with Kevin De Bruyne's strike in the 70th minute being enough to split the two teams. 

It was only Chelsea's third loss in the league this season but their recent form has seen them lose pace on City. 

imago1009129763h

Tuchel highlighted his frustrations with the Blues' attacking options as they struggled in front of goal against the Cityzens.

"We had eight or nine attacking transitions in the first half and zero touches in the box. That is a big problem. There was a lack of timing and composure. We could have had more chances if we played with better precision."

Read More

He also commented on Lukaku's recent performances, with the Belgian striker unable to get on the scoresheet at the Etihad.

"Sometimes he needs to do the service — I think he’s included. He had many ball losses without any pressure, many ball losses in very promising circumstances. He had a huge chance so he’s included in this. Of course we want to serve him but he is part of the team, and the performance up front, he can do much, much better."

imago1009129449h

Despite their recent poor form in the Premier League, Chelsea are still alive and well in the cup competitions.

The Athletic continue to state that "Chelsea’s head coach is understood to be frustrated that none of his forwards have performed consistently well enough to hold down a starting spot".

They booked themselves a spot in the Carabao Cup final after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on aggregate, as well as securing places in the FA Cup fourth round and Champions League knockout stages.

imago1001242178h
