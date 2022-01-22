'Some Emotions Took Over' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Showed Frustration and Disappointment Against Brighton

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Frustration and Disappointment Showed During Chelsea's Draw Against Brighton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes his side's frustration and disappointment with recent results showed in their draw against Brighton and Hove Albion during the week. 

The Blues drew 1-1 agains the Seagulls, despite taking the lead in the first half through Hakim Ziyech's long range strike. 

A point on the road means Chelsea remain third in the Premier League table, but they are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City. 

When speaking to the media ahead of his side's clash against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Tuchel revealed his belief that the Blues' frustration and disappointment was clear to see on the south coast.

"I could see and feel from myself and the team that some emotions took over, maybe frustration, maybe disappointment in whatever. It was hard for us on this particular day to reach our top level as a team. 

"Whatever the top level means. We did not expect in general that we will play overwhelming, exciting match because there was a very strong opponent who has a style of play that makes you underperform sometimes. 

"This was the very first time, when it happens for the first time we should not make a bigger deal out of it than it is. We had two days off now and two days to prepare to be ready on Sunday.”

Chelsea will face Spurs for the third time in January at the weekend, having previously beating them in the Carabao Cup.

Kai Havertz's early finish and a Ben Davies own goal gave the Blues the lead heading into the second leg, with Antonio Rudiger's header sealing their place in the final in the reverse fixture.

