Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Trevoh Chalobah Following Chelsea's Victory Over Leeds

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for centre-back Trevoh Chalobah after he was brought in to face Leeds on short notice midweek.

The Blues won the tie 3-0 on Wednesday evening as Chelsea kept their first Premier League clean sheet since 9 April with a trio of Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the back.

Chalobah has impressed in his first senior season with the Blues, having struggled at times with injuries.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Tuchel hailed his young centre-back for his performance against relegation-bound Leeds.

"He can deliver these performances and he played a lot, so there is no reason to be disappointed for him," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"He has an unbelievable amount of matches from the start (of the season) and we know this. It's normal to have a bit of an up and down in terms of positive performance, that is normal.

"We informed the team very late today who plays. He did maybe not expect it. It was the same against West Ham where he came in on short notice. In both matches he delivered. This is the level he can deliver.

"It's about consistency. He lacked it a little in the last weeks and we did some other choices which is normal.

"But he needs to stay humble, hard working and he can be a big part of it."

