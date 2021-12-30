Thomas Tuchel Further Criticises Mike Dean's Refereeing Performance After Mason Mount Decision in Chelsea vs Brighton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped further criticism on referee Mike Dean for his decision to give a foul against Mason Mount before the Englishman put the ball in the back of the net against Brighton.

This comes after Tuchel criticised the officials for not giving a penalty when Christian Pulisic was brought down.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel added to his scathing criticism of Dean's performance.

Mount knicked the ball off a Brighton defender high into the Seagulls' half and rolled the ball past Robert Sanchez. However, Dean had already blown for a foul and Brighton had stopped playing as Mount scored.

It is unclear as to why the referee did not refer to VAR or let the match continue, going back to VAR later to see if the challenge was a foul.

The goal would have put Chelsea two goals ahead and ended the match as a contest.

And Tuchel was fuming, rightly so as, he said: "I would never usually say it but we have 100 per cent a penalty against Christian Pulisic, a 50/50 challenge from Mason Mount before the equaliser.

"The ball is going into the net, why does he need to whistle before the ball is over the line? Why? We have VAR to check, why can we not wait? If he decides then it is a foul then decide it but why is he so sure? Does he want to keep the tension up?

"The penalty is a joke, honestly a joke, not to interfere from VAR."

