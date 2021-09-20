Thomas Tuchel Gave 'Good Advice' to Help Chelsea Beat Spurs, Admits N'Golo Kante

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has praised manager Thomas Tuchel for his half-time team talk in the club's 3-0 win against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues travelled to north London on Sunday where they faced Tottenham in a historic London derby that ended in a Chelsea victory.

With goals from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea saw out a dominant second half performance against their London rivals.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Kante praised Tuchel's half-time words that re-energised the squad.

"We received good advice from the manager at half-time, who told us to win more duels and play with more force.

"We had a super second half."

Kante, who watched the first half from the bench due to recovering from an injury, saw a tough offensive display from Tottenham in the first half.

He was brought on in the second half to replace Mason Mount to change the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Tuchel explained what exactly he said to his side during the match.

"I was absolutely not happy with the first 45 minutes.

"There are individual performances that were already great. From Kepa, Thiago was very good in the first half.

"Even more players were good, but in general we lacked energy, to be more relentless in duels, to decide 50/50 balls for us.

"I had the feeling we wanted to impress by pure skills, but a game like this in the Premier League, in a derby, Tottenham, it’s not all about skillful play, it’s about aggression, winning duels, performing as a team."

