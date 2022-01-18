Thomas Tuchel Gives Contradictory Response Regarding Switch of Chelsea Style

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gave a contradictory response when asked about switching the Blues' playing style.

The Blues fell to 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the weekend, registering just one shot on target.

Speaking to the press via Mirror Sport, Tuchel admitted that Chelsea change their style sometimes but not because of Romelu Lukaku specifically.

He said: “Do we have to change our style? Yes and no.

"We change if Christian Pulisic plays instead of Mason Mount. Things change and this is absolutely normal. Did we change because of Romelu’s arrival? No.

“It’s a team sport and everybody is serving the team and Romelu never, never showed any doubt that he is happy to do that.”

This comes after Lukaku criticised Chelsea's system during an interview with Sky Italia, which led to him being dropped by Tuchel against Liverpool.

When asked about Lukaku, Tuchel sent a clear message to the club record signing, he said: “No, we do everything to help him. It is absolutely the wrong question because it is focusing on one player.

"He is a key player and we want him to be a key player but this is for me the wrong approach. This is what we do by the way constantly, for any player. It’s a team sport, not about ten players serving one player.

"This is not Chelsea or football. Every player serves one team, this will never change. ”

Chelsea will be looking to get the best out of their main man, who has struggled for form since his move.

