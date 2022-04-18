Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Gives 'Full Credit' to Mason Mount After FA Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given 'full credit' to Mason Mount after his performance against Crystal Palace on Sunday. 

The 23-year-old scored the Blues' second goal of the day against the Eagles as they won 2-0 to reach their third consecutive final in the competition. 

Mount has been in a fine run of form in recent games, with his finish yesterday being his 12th goal for the club this season.

imago1011384087h

Tuchel spoke to the media after their Wembley win, via football.london, and was quick to praise the England international for his efforts against Palace.

"Also for Mason, it was perhaps impossible for him today to have the influence he normally has, to have the high rhythm of actions he is normally used to and is good for his game.

"But he stayed patient, waited and finished with a lot of composure. So full credit to them. We have a lot of young players and to do this all the time is very good for their development."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored his first goal for the club since 2019 to open the scoring, before Mount added the second soon after to send Chelsea to the final, where they will play Liverpool for the fourth time this season.

imago1011395668h

Mount spoke on his side's recent disappointment in FA Cup finals as they have lost the last two against Arsenal and Leicester, in which he said: "I haven't had the best memories in finals at Wembley. It's my opportunity to make things right and win one. 

"That's my goal. I want to win a domestic trophy. The FA Cup is the biggest."

imago1011386071h
imago1011382064h
imago0078499516h
imago1011381604h
imago1011385739h
imago1011329909h
imago1011386001h
imago1011381677h
