'We Give Easy Goals Away' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea's Dip in Form After West Ham Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given his thoughts on his side's recent dip in form after their loss to West Ham on Saturday.

The Blues lost 3-2 at the London Stadium despite leading the game twice, with a late goal from Arthur Masuaku sealing the three points for the hosts.

Defeat on the road means Chelsea have only lost twice in the Premier League this season with 15 games played.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Speaking to the media after the disappointing result Tuchel spoke on the European Champions' recent dip in form, particularly after the loss in east London.

"I don't see our performance dip against United and today. I think the performance is enough to win the game but what we clearly see is we give easy goals away, this is very unusual.

"We do this now since three match days against United, Watford and today. If you do this at this level you cannot expect to have a result."

Before Saturday's match Chelsea were unbeaten in all competitions since the end of September, winning ten and only drawing two.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea took the lead in the first half of the game as Thiago Silva headed in Mason Mount's corner past 'keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Manuel Lanzini equalised with a penalty shortly after, before Mount volleyed his side back in front on the stroke of half time.

Jarrod Bowen scored the game's fourth of the day and Masuaku sealed the three points for the hosts as his cross into the box sneaked in past Edouard Mendy's near post.

