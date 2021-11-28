Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment of Jorginho's Performance for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given his honest verdict on Jorginho's performance against Manchester United.

The Italian wore the captain's armband in an eventful match as he made a crucial error leading to United's opener before converting from the penalty spot to secure a point for the Blues.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel discussed his player's performance.

imago1008328816h

He said: "It's unusual a mistake like this, for us to concede a goal in general. Jorgi misjudged the situation and was heavily disturbed from the lights because he didn't see the ball in the end.

"It shows courage to take the penalty for the equaliser in a crucial moment. I am very happy."

However, the 29-year-old made up for it as he stepped up from the penalty spot to equalise.

Read More

imago1008327514h

Thiago Silva was brought down by Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the Manchester United box as Anthony Taylor awarded a clear penalty, allowing Jorginho to step up and send David De Gea the wrong way.

Unfortunately the Blues could not go on and find the winner despite a dominating performance, which had everything but the three points to go along with it.

Next up for Tuchel's side is a trip to Watford as they sit one point clear at the top of the Premier League.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008328816h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment of Jorginho's Performance for Chelsea vs Manchester United

1 minute ago
imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Disucusses Importance of Chelsea Finding First Goal After Manchester United Disappointment

31 minutes ago
imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Revelation Over Chelsea Shape Against Manchester United

1 hour ago
imago1007747695h
News

'He Was Tired' - Tuchel Blames Lack of Game Time for Alonso Performance Against Manchester United

1 hour ago
imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains His Late Chelsea Substitutions Against Manchester United

2 hours ago
imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Happy With 'Brave And Courageous' Chelsea Performance Against Manchester United

2 hours ago
imago1008114688h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Opens Up On Dismissal Of Playing Legend Frank Lampard

2 hours ago
imago1008327309h
News

'It's a Big Point' - David de Gea On Surprise Draw With Chelsea

3 hours ago