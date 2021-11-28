Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment of Jorginho's Performance for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given his honest verdict on Jorginho's performance against Manchester United.

The Italian wore the captain's armband in an eventful match as he made a crucial error leading to United's opener before converting from the penalty spot to secure a point for the Blues.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel discussed his player's performance.

He said: "It's unusual a mistake like this, for us to concede a goal in general. Jorgi misjudged the situation and was heavily disturbed from the lights because he didn't see the ball in the end.

"It shows courage to take the penalty for the equaliser in a crucial moment. I am very happy."

However, the 29-year-old made up for it as he stepped up from the penalty spot to equalise.

Thiago Silva was brought down by Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the Manchester United box as Anthony Taylor awarded a clear penalty, allowing Jorginho to step up and send David De Gea the wrong way.

Unfortunately the Blues could not go on and find the winner despite a dominating performance, which had everything but the three points to go along with it.

Next up for Tuchel's side is a trip to Watford as they sit one point clear at the top of the Premier League.

