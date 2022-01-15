Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment of Romelu Lukaku's Performance for Chelsea vs Man City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given an honest assessment of Romelu Lukaku's disappointing performance against Manchester City.

The striker struggled to hold the ball up and had no real impact for the Blues in transition as they fell to defeat.

Speaking to the press after the match via BT Sport Football, Tuchel gave an honest verdict on the striker's performance.

imago1009129449h

When asked about the Belgian, Lukaku said: "He had a huge chance. He is included on this. We want to serve him, he's part of the team. The performance in the first-half upfront, we can do much better. We had a lot of transition chances."

This comes after the German head coach criticised his attackers for failing to create chances against Manchester City.

Read More

The Blues only registered one shot on target and three in total during the 90 minutes.

imago1009130713h

"It was a big problem today offensive wise and the performance of the front players. Zero touches in the box." he said. 

"That was simply a lack of precision, timing & composure. We lost too many balls too easy. It was a big problem in our game today."

Tuchel will likely make changes to his starting three when they play Brighton on Tuesday, with Chelsea needing to find their feet once again or risk being dragged into a top four fight in the Premier League table.

The loss sees them fall 13 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009130711h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment of Romelu Lukaku's Performance for Chelsea vs Man City

26 seconds ago
imago1009129763h
News

'A Big Problem Today' - Thomas Tuchel Criticises Chelsea Front Three After Manchester City Loss

6 minutes ago
imago1009129763h
News

"Did Not Deserve to Lose" - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Defeat at Man City

27 minutes ago
imago1009024406h
Transfer News

Report: Southampton Hold Talks With Chelsea Over Permanent Deal for Armando Broja

47 minutes ago
imago1009130711h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Man City 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

50 minutes ago
imago1009130104h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Man City 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

52 minutes ago
imago1009131446h
Match Coverage

Man City 1-0 Chelsea: Blues Lose at Hands of Premier League Leaders

53 minutes ago
imago1006860721h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals 'Desire' to Win Premier League With Chelsea

2 hours ago