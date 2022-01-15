Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment of Romelu Lukaku's Performance for Chelsea vs Man City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given an honest assessment of Romelu Lukaku's disappointing performance against Manchester City.

The striker struggled to hold the ball up and had no real impact for the Blues in transition as they fell to defeat.

Speaking to the press after the match via BT Sport Football, Tuchel gave an honest verdict on the striker's performance.

When asked about the Belgian, Lukaku said: "He had a huge chance. He is included on this. We want to serve him, he's part of the team. The performance in the first-half upfront, we can do much better. We had a lot of transition chances."

This comes after the German head coach criticised his attackers for failing to create chances against Manchester City.

The Blues only registered one shot on target and three in total during the 90 minutes.

"It was a big problem today offensive wise and the performance of the front players. Zero touches in the box." he said.

"That was simply a lack of precision, timing & composure. We lost too many balls too easy. It was a big problem in our game today."

Tuchel will likely make changes to his starting three when they play Brighton on Tuesday, with Chelsea needing to find their feet once again or risk being dragged into a top four fight in the Premier League table.

The loss sees them fall 13 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

