December 6, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Criticism of Edouard Mendy's Performance vs West Ham

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the criticism that Edouard Mendy received after making several mistakes against West Ham.

The goalkeeper was at fault as he brought Jarrod Bowen down in the box, gifting the Irons an equaliser from the penalty spot before being caught out at his near post for the Hammers' winner.

Speaking to the press via football.london after the loss, Tuchel opened up on Mendy's performance.

He said: "I don't know why exactly but he seems to have lost a bit of confidence.

"His decision-making was not on the highest level today with the first goal but we also bring him to a really awkward situation [with Jorginho's back pass]. He could have saved the situation but he did not. We are far, far away from blaming anybody."

Mendy has been in impressive form for Tuchel's side so far this season, credited for Chelsea's win against Brentford when he was unbeatable between the sticks.

The Senegal international also played a crucial role in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford, denying the Hornets on several ocassions.

Chelsea will be hoping that Mendy doesn't let his performance against West Ham affect his confidence as they are involved in a tight battle for the title at the top of the Premier League table this season.

