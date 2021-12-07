Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest N'Golo Kante Verdict Amid Injury Concerns

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given his honest verdict on injury concerns regarding N'Golo Kante's age as the 30-year-old has spent much of the season on the sidelines.

The German manager has been without Kante along with Mateo Kovacic for weeks as the pair overcome injury concerns.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's trip to Zenit, Tuchel opened up on his concerns regarding the Frenchman's injuries.

When asked if Tuchel thinks his age is the issue, he said: “No. Me personally, I am not so careful when to bring him back. It is a very open relationship with him/ He takes care about this, he needs his time.

"We don’t have the feeling it is about age he takes longer. He is a careful person, he takes care of his body and doesn’t take risk. I think he is Superman. He is the guy who makes the difference, the guy everybody in the whole world wants in his midfield. We miss him for a long time.

"Can we produce results and top performances without N’Golo? We can. We proved it already. It’s easier if he is not out for too many weeks. We built him up after his last injury. We had an accident, this can happen. This is not related to age or overload, simply an accident during the match. Happened against Juventus, of course we miss him a lot.”

Chelsea will be hoping to produce another top performance without Kante as they travel to Russia, whilst Jorginho is also absent from the travelling squad.

