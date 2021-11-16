Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Chelsea Squad Upon His Arrival & Frank Lampard Dismissal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his arrival at the club in January after Frank Lampard was dismissed as head coach.

The German turned Chelsea's season arround, getting the Blues a place in the top four and winning the Champions League trophy by the end of his first season.

Speaking during Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' series, Tuchel discussed his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When asked about what he made of the squad, that were underachieving at the time, when he arrived, Tuchel said: “We had a very open squad, very open minded group.

"We were eight points behind Liverpool and they were fourth place. We could not overthink, there was no reason why to be overconfident and to win the Champions League because we were ninth in the Premier League at this moment.

“Frank had an amazing record in the Champions League group stages. This laid the foundations. We had to improve the squad, we had to dive in, dig in deep.’

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel worked wonders with his squad, switching to a back three for his first match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which ended 0-0.

The German did not look back from there, producing impressive result after result to end the season on a high, lifting the UEFA Champions League in Porto.

