'It's Tough to Play Here' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Defeat Against West Ham

December 4, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Loss Against West Ham United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reacted to his side's loss to West Ham United on Saturday. 

The Blues were 3-2 losers at the London Stadium despite leading twice in the game, with Arthur Masuaku's wayward cross winning it late on for his side. 

Despite Chelsea remaining top of the Premier League table, they could slip to third should Liverpool and Manchester City win their games. 

Speaking to the media after the match, Tuchel commented on the Blue's performance which was only their second league defeat of the season.

"I don't think we did a bad match. Was an ok match. We can with this performance. It's tough to play here. We did too many individual mistakes. 

"We did already against Man Utd, against Watford and got punished. If you want a result, you have to minimise the mistakes. We talked about it before which obviously did not help. That's the story.

"We wanted (to finish the game off). We could not finish with clear chances and be more ruthless. We struggled a bit, also in defending."

Chelsea took the lead in the first half courtesy of Thiago Silva's header from a Mason Mount corner. However, Manuel Lanzini equalised from the spot as Edouard Mendy failed to clear a backpass.

Mount made it 2-1 on the stroke of half time with a fantastic volley from Hakim Ziyech's cross.

Jarrod Bowen was able to fire his side level shortly after the restart, before Masuaku won it late on with a freak goal inside Mendy's near post.

