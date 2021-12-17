'We Will do Our Best' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Potential Wolves Postponement

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Upcoming Clash With Wolves Amid COVID Case Concerns

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side's Premier League clash with Wolves on Sunday. 

The Blues drew 1-1 with Everton on Thursday night and are set to travel to the Molineux at the weekend for their next fixture. 

However COVID-19 cases in the Premier League have risen in recent days and therefore postponed many games, so there is doubt as to whether or not Sunday's fixture will go ahead. 

imago1008705112h

Speaking to BT Sport after Thursday's game, Tuchel shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation that has affected many football teams across the country.

"I don't know. I don't want to get involved in this political stuff. If the other games are postponed, they are postponed.

Read More

"If we have to play we will do our best. We had enough chances, enough quality to win but we did not."

It was revealed in the afternoon of the Everton game that Chelsea had three new positive cases in the squad, adding to the already absent Mateo Kovacic who is set to return to the squad after his isolation period ends.

imago1008705443h

New cases and ongoing injury struggles mean that Chelsea have struggled as of late, with their draw on Thursday being another case of unnecessary dropped points.

Mason Mount opened the scoring in the 70th minute for the Blues from Reece James' through ball, but Jarrad Branthwaite equalised just four minutes later to ensure the points were shared at Stamford Bridge.

As it stands, Chelsea's game against Wolves will still go ahead.

imago1008705332h
