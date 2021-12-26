Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Win Against Aston Villa

Thomas Tuchel has provided his honest assessment of Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

The Blues came out with three points after mounting a comeback, with a Jorginho penalty brace and goal from substitute Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel gave his verdict on the performance and victory.

The German was asked how important he believed the victory to be and replied: "I think it would be if we had a full squad, after the match in the cup, how we played it and how we won it.

"It gave us a lot of confidence also for the guys who didn't play too many minutes. Today, another one away at Villa Park on Boxing Day. This is a big reaction and win.

"At the same time, I am always concerned in the last weeks for the health and the safety of the players. That's why you don't see me fully excited. We could catch huge momentum, like you say, and pushing them and pushing them but we are just checking on a daily basis about who can be pushed."

The Blues were below par in the first-half and went into the break level. Lukaku's introduction saw Chelsea pick up the pace and play with more fluidity before he headed in a goal to put Tuchel's men 2-1 up.

The Belgian was brought down late on for a penalty, which Jorginho converted to seal the three points.

