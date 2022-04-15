Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Demanding Fixture Schedule at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has opened up on Chelsea's demanding fixture schedule as the end of the season approaches, with an FA Cup semi-final to come against Crystal Palace.

The Blues have played the most games out of any side this season, having featured in the Club World Cup as well as making it to the Carabao Cup final and playing in the UEFA Super Cup alongside Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup matches.

Speaking to the press ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, Tuchel labelled the fixture schedule as demanding but refused to complain about the number of games.

He said: “It’s very difficult, very demanding. We had a look right after the game at the minutes played this season. We are by far the team that played the most minutes. We added some unnecessary minutes in extra times. This adds up to another one and a half or two games."

This comes after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticised the Premier League for not helping English sides who are competing in Europe.

When asked about his rival's comments, Tuchel agreed with the points raised as he admitted: ". It is pretty demanding but that is what you sign up for. I think Jurgen (Klopp) mentioned the 12:30 kick-off for his team on a Saturday. This is sometimes, yeah. We had or will have sometimes the feeling if you play in the Sunday and again a Sunday it could absolutely make sense to play on a Wednesday. We had sometimes the situation we needed to play on a Tuesday to make things tight to one game and a bigger gap to the other game.

However, the Chelsea boss reiterated that he will not complain as a busier schedule means his side have the chance to win more trophies.

"Between the schedule, that we don’t complain about because it means we are in other competitions and want to have this schedule because it tells you you play for a lot, in between there can be adjustments to make it easier to recover and take care about the players. 

It is about the players this game and taking care they don’t get injured and we prevent them. We need simply hours to recover and not sit in the bus and plane again. In these details I agree with him (Klopp), in general it is a stressful schedule but we love it at the same time. The five changes will help, a lot," he concluded.

