December 17, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Premier League Decision to Not Postpone Chelsea vs Everton Despite Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an honest verdict on whether the Blues' Premier League clash with Everton should have been postponed.

Tuchel's side were without five players due to COVID-19 related issues but the Premier League allowed the game to go ahead.

Speaking after a disappointing 1-1 draw with the Toffees via football.london, Tuchel discussed whether the game should have gone ahead at all.

Chelsea were without forwards Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to COVID-19 related issues and missed their frontmen as they could not find the second goal to win the match.

When asked about his thoughts on whether the game should have been postponed, he said: "We didn't discuss one second. I did what I could to prepare my team. We knew at 12PM who was ready to play and the focus was on the guys who could play.

"If a game gets postponed or not, that is none of my business. I don't get involved."

With the head coach refusing to make excuses for his side's poor performance, Tuchel blamed the missed chances from the first half as the reason why they left Stamford Bridge with just a single point.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool picked up three points in their matches, seeing Chelsea fall even further behind their rivals in the fight for the title.

Tuchel will be hoping that his side can re-gain their form as they face Wolves on Sunday.

