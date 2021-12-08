'He Struggled a Bit With Intensity' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Saul Niguez's Chelsea Career

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given his thoughts on Saul Niguez's loan spell at the club so far.

The Blues signed the midfielder on a season long loan from La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.

However, the Spaniard has appeared to have struggled adapting to life in the Premier League since joining the west London side.

Speaking to the media ahead of his team's Champions League tie against Zenit on Wednesday evening, Tuchel commented on Saul's time at the club so far and the struggles he has faced in recent weeks.

“He is one of the guys who needs rhythm, who needs minutes. He is not the only guy. He is always in our thinking. We always reflect on every single training session, performance and form. So he is one of the guys we think about, of course.

"I think that he struggled a bit with intensity. He was also a bit unlucky, he played against Aston Villa, Southampton and Watford. All three, if you look at the data, were high intensity games. Also, above the average in terms of Premier League games. That did not suit his main qualities.

"We try to encourage him because he grows into Chelsea more and more. We will not stop to try and bring out the best, to help him to help us help the team. There is a high possibility he can prove it tomorrow and we will help him.”

Saul has only made seven appearances in blue since his Deadline Day move in all competitions.

He has started two Premier League fixtures but has been substituted at half time in both games, and there is belief that he will return to his parent club at the end of the season despite Chelsea having the option to sign him permanently for £30 million.

