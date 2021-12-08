'He Struggled a Bit With Intensity' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Saul Niguez's Chelsea Career

Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Verdict on Saul Niguez's Chelsea Career Ahead of January Transfer Window

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given his thoughts on Saul Niguez's loan spell at the club so far. 

The Blues signed the midfielder on a season long loan from La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day. 

However, the Spaniard has appeared to have struggled adapting to life in the Premier League since joining the west London side. 

imago1008429739h

Speaking to the media ahead of his team's Champions League tie against Zenit on Wednesday evening, Tuchel commented on Saul's time at the club so far and the struggles he has faced in recent weeks.

“He is one of the guys who needs rhythm, who needs minutes. He is not the only guy. He is always in our thinking. We always reflect on every single training session, performance and form. So he is one of the guys we think about, of course. 

Read More

"I think that he struggled a bit with intensity. He was also a bit unlucky, he played against Aston Villa, Southampton and Watford. All three, if you look at the data, were high intensity games. Also, above the average in terms of Premier League games. That did not suit his main qualities. 

"We try to encourage him because he grows into Chelsea more and more. We will not stop to try and bring out the best, to help him to help us help the team. There is a high possibility he can prove it tomorrow and we will help him.”

imago1008389378h

Saul has only made seven appearances in blue since his Deadline Day move in all competitions. 

He has started two Premier League fixtures but has been substituted at half time in both games, and there is belief that he will return to his parent club at the end of the season despite Chelsea having the option to sign him permanently for £30 million.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008213166h
News

'He Struggled a Bit With Intensity' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Saul Niguez's Chelsea Career

38 seconds ago
Christensen x Sarr
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Keen on Chelsea Duo Ahead of Transfer Window

45 minutes ago
imago1008208983h
News

Chalobah, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic: The Chelsea Fitness News for Zenit St Petersburg Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008432916h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Staying Positive Depsite Injury Crisis

8 hours ago
imago1008453112h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reveals Honest Conversations With Thomas Tuchel Regarding Chelsea Playing Time

9 hours ago
imago1008453092h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Almost Certain' to Leave Chelsea Next Summer

9 hours ago
imago1008344914h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Made £50M Offer for Man Utd's Dean Henderson Last Summer

10 hours ago
imago1008387174h (1)
News

Loftus-Cheek Ready to Step Up for Chelsea Amid Chelsea Injury Absences

10 hours ago