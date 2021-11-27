Thomas Tuchel Gives Passionate Response to Romelu Lukaku's Critics

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has passionately come out in defence of striker Romelu Lukaku, who has faced criticism in recent weeks.

The Belgian striker suffered a seven game goal draught at the start of the season, before picking up an injury against Malmo that has seen him miss out on the last month of action.

In that time, Chelsea have carried the biggest goalscoring threat of the league, leaving many wondering whether the Blues are more dangerous without Lukaku.

In response to the criticisms, Thomas Tuchel has renounced any idea that Lukaku hinders his Chelsea side.

“Yes, I understand why people say this as people always look for easy solutions," he said, as quoted by football.london. "People look for one reason and that things go one way or the other.

"But life is not like this, life is not that easy, and life in a football team is not that easy.

"Maybe we shine so brightly now because Romelu did the hard work before, he scored some very decisive goals for us already, to bring us in a position where the young players and other players can take over, step in and show their qualities.

"I am happy that we can survive a long period without him, without (Mateo) Kovacic, without (Timo) Werner, without (Christian) Pulisic.

"It shows we function as a team absolutely and we rely on top qualities like every team but they bring so much more than only their presence on the field."

