Thomas Tuchel Gives Positive Response to Chelsea's Win Over Luton Town Following Earlier Roman Abramovich Statement

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel gave an overwhelmingly positive response to his side's performance in their 3-2 FA Cup win over Luton Town on Wednesday evening after the earlier news that Roman Abramovich was to sell the club.

The news came following pressure on the billionaire to sell his assets before they get frozen over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, due to his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

Despite the shocking news, Chelsea put on a performance worthy of their 3-2 win over Luton Town in a tough drawn-out fixture that saw them progress to the quarter-finals.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to the BBC's Match of the Day after the game, Tuchel provided a funny, positive response to his side's performance against their Championship opponents.

"We are not living on an island. The guys have internet connections, the TV is running. We see the news.

"This is normal. Some are not attached to it, some more concerned. It's normal.

"To play on the same day where focus is key to win, it is not so easy. Makes it a bigger performance, I am very happy."

IMAGO / PA Images

Before the game, Abramovich had released an earlier statement declaring that he would be putting the club up for sale.

The statement was made on the official Chelsea website that read as follows:

"I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC.

"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club's sponsors and partners."

