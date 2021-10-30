'Chilly is Growing Into his Full Potential' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Ben Chilwell's Recent Form

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised left-back Ben Chilwell over his recent form for club and country.

The Blues defender has enjoyed a recent spell of goalscoring form, netting against Southampton, Brentford and Norwich, as well as against Andorra on international duty with England.

With three Premier League goals so far, he is only one off his total from last season already.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Newcastle United on Saturday via Football.London, Tuchel spoke on the importance of his position within the team alongside Reece James, as he said: "Very important, very important position in the system we play.

"Very important part of the position is to arrive in the box and to create a goal threat from that position. Not to just be the ball-possession guy on the side and to be responsible for ball control. This is what we want and what we demand."

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table going into Saturday's trip to Tyneside, and are above Liverpool and Manchester City after nine games.

Their last victory came during the week as they beat Southampton on penalties in the Carabao Cup last 16.

Tuchel has been pleased with Chilwell's performances so far this season, as he added: "I'm happy that Chilly is growing into his full potential and pushing the limits constantly because it fits, in my opinion, pretty perfectly in his player profile."

Chelsea's Premier League clash against Newcastle will kick off at 15:00 (UK) at St. James' Park.

