'We Are Here to Find Solutions' - Thomas Tuchel Hands Selection Boost to Chelsea's Fringe Players

Thomas Tuchel has given fringe players of his Chelsea squad a selection boost ahead of their Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday.

He made six changes from the side that drew against Manchester United, a starting XI that won away from home at Watford on Wednesday.

The Blues' trip to the London Stadium will be their second game of the month as they look to compete in nine different fixtures throughout a busy December month.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When speaking to the media ahead of the match on Saturday Tuchel commented on the fact that despite his side's recent injury problems, he still has effective options to choose from.

"We will never complain because we are here to find solutions.

"If we miss players, other players will play. They have contracts here because they deserve. This is what we do. We will have a strong team on the pitch tomorrow.

"We had a strong team on the pitch against Watford. We are used to having some changes in between. This is where we go.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

Saul Niguez, who made only his second Premier League start, was selected to partner Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the midfield during Chelsea's recent victory with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic still unfit to return to the side.

Romelu Lukaku had been sidelined with an ankle injury that he suffered in the 4-0 win over Malmo in October, but his appearances on the bench in his side's last two games suggest he could make a return to first team action fairly soon.

More Chelsea coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube