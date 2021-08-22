Thomas Tuchel Gives Verdict on His Chelsea Squad Amid Jules Kounde Rumours

Thomas Tuchel has discussed his Chelsea squad size, saying that it is not 'too big a squad' amid links to Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The German's team looked impressive as they came out 2-0 victors against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Speaking after the game, quoted by football.london, Tuchel discussed his squad.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: "I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have. It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic today and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America."

With Chelsea competing in the Club World Cup this Christmas, everybody in the squad will have a chance to impress as Tuchel will continue with a heavy rotation policy to keep his side fit.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Blues have been heavily linked with Sevilla's Kounde and it has been reported that he could become a Chelsea player by the end of next week.

The Chelsea boss continued to discuss his squad as he said: "So if we want to compete we need this level. But at the same time, it's also important we're a strong group, this was maybe the key for the last half a year.

We played with a strong bond and a great team spirit. This is a challenge for the team and for me to create this atmosphere again. And that everybody is ready to take hard decisions and keep pushing the team. If we do this we can achieve more than we have."

