Thomas Tuchel Gives Verdict on Impressive Chelsea London Derby Statistic Ahead of West Ham Clash

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Chelsea's impressive statistic of winning their last seven London derbies away from home.

The Blues have been on fine form since Tuchel took over earlier in the year, and this is proven as they have come out on top against London rivals away from home in each of the last seven matches.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app regarding the statistic, Tuchel has revealed what he attributes the success to.

He said: "I think in Premier League it is always mentality. In derbies, you rely on what you're used to doing and do not overstretch the point that it is a derby.

"The special atmosphere helps you, you feel it instantly. Why to do special things on a special occassion? Do your normal things on your level and do them consistently."

The head coach is keen not to focus too much on the big occassion, just wanting to ensure that his team stick to the basics.

Chelsea are looking to make it eight away London derby wins in a row as they travel to the London Stadium on Saturday.

"In my opinion if you talk about a derby and being important, you will feel it when you go into the stadium. You will feel it before. The fans are excited, it comes to you anyway. No need to stress this point. We focus on our behaviors." Tuchel concluded.

