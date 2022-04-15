Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Glad He Isn't Involved in Chelsea Takeover Talks as Deadline Passes

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is glad he is not involved in the Chelsea takeover talks as the final bids have been submitted to Raine Group ahead of the sale.

The deadline for final bids was April 14, with the preferred bidder set to be submitted to the UK Government next week.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, Tuchel admitted that he is glad to not be involved in takeover talks.

This comes as it was previously reported that the four preferred bidders would have the chance to meet the Chelsea head coach, however it appears that none of the shortlisted parties did as no further reports emerged.

The Blues boss admitted that he is glad to not be involved in the takeover process after Chelsea director Eugene Tanenbaum has been sanctioned by the UK Government.

When asked about receiving any update on the bid, he said: “To be honest, no (not heard update). It is still a process. I heard talks are ongoing with the Government. 

"I am still not involved which I am glad about because we have a lot to focus on here. That is where our focus goes to. We hope things will be sorted out as soon as possible to have clarity but I understand it is not that easy.”

Tuchel is instead choosing to focus on the football, with Chelsea facing Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

