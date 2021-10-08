Thomas Tuchel: I'm Grateful to Be Managing in the Premier League At Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has expressed how grateful he is to be managing in the Premier League and at Chelsea following his arrival at the start of the year.

The 48-year-old was appointed Blues boss in January and provided instant success in west London. He took Chelsea to an FA Cup and Champions League final in his first four months in charge, winning the latter.

He also guided Chelsea to a fourth-placed finish in the league, which also sees them head the league table after matchday seven in the 2021/22 season.

The German has changed the mood in the camp. Many have come in from the cold and he is starting to fully put his stamp on the squad, which saw the arrival of Romelu Lukaku in the summer for a club-record fee.

Tuchel's football playing career didn't work out. His career was cut short at 24 after a knee injury, however his managerial success has seen him manage in Germany, France and Italy.

The Chelsea boss is 'grateful' to have been given the chance to manage at the top level despite not playing at the highest level.

He told the official Chelsea website: "There are now more examples that it is not a given that you have to play in the Premier League or in the Bundesliga to be a coach there, so it is nice that is possible. I am just grateful to have the chance to do this as a job."

He added: "Even if there was not a lot of money involved (from coaching), it was enough just to do this because it made me happy and I felt like I am in the right place, and I got a lot of support from many people on my way and without that it is not possible.

"With every licence I did I got more support and I was a bit more experienced, and I got this gift from life to be promoted and promoted and promoted, and that is why I am very grateful."

