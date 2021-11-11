Thomas Tuchel Hailed For 'Great Job' by Chelsea Director Petr Cech

Chelsea's director Petr Cech has heaped praise upon Thomas Tuchel after a fine start to the season for the Blues.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League and are in a good position to qualify for the next round of the Champions League, after winning it last season.

Speaking to TalkSPORT via Metro Sport, Cech has praised the manager.

He said: "The coaching stuff has done a great job because we had a lot of players on international duty and pre-season was really affected by that.

"To be in the position we are now, it’s great credit to everyone. It has been a great pleasure to watch every game in the Premier League, there has been great drama and everybody can beat everybody."

The Chelsea boss has received a lot of praise for his performance which has led to him being named as UEFA Men's Coach of the Year as his side lifted the UEFA Champions League last campaign.

Tuchel is searching for his first domestic title in England, with the Blues through to the quarter-final stages of the Carabao Cup and sitting three points clear on top of the Premier League.

He will hope to become the first Chelsea manager to lift the Club World Cup this season.

