Thomas Tuchel hails Andreas Christensen's 'brave' Chelsea display in Liverpool win

Andreas Christensen produced a 'brave and strong' performance during Chelsea's 1-0 win against Liverpool, says boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea kept another clean sheet, this time at Anfield, with Christensen having another outstanding game in Thiago Silva's absence.

He has come into the side since the Brazilian's thigh problem last month and has grown as each game has passed, and he was rewarded with the Man of the Match award by Sky Sports against Liverpool on Thursday night as Mason Mount's strike earned Chelsea another three points in the Premier League.

Christensen has now proven to Tuchel is capabilities at the back and has now staked a real claim that he deserves to be starting at the back for the foreseeable.

And Tuchel heaped praise on his performance at Anfield after being quizzed on Christensen giving him a selection headache when Silva returns to full fitness.

He said: "Andreas stepped in in the middle of the first half against Tottenham, which was a really tough thing to do, and from the first minute, he's been absolutely impressive.

"He's brave, strong in individual challenges, brave and intelligent in the build-up, and plays with a lot of confidence. I am absolutely happy with his performances and how he's stepped up. He's been a big part of our performances."

Silva is back in training with the rest of the squad but isn't yet at 100 per cent to return to contention for selection in matchday squads.

But Christensen has delivered a selection headache for Tuchel and his position in the side isn't warranted of changing right now.

