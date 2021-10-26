Thomas Tuchel Hails Andreas Christensen's Maturity Amid Contract Stand-off

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed Andreas Christensen's maturity after impressing early on in the season for the Blues.

The defender is out of contract in the summer and Chelsea are looking to renew his contract as a reward for his fine form.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Southampton, Tuchel praised the Dane's maturity.

He said: "Yes. I think so (he has matured).

"I think it is important we accept the personality of every player. Some are more loud, some aggressive, some more calm. He’s a calm guy, very intelligent player, and sometimes you can get maybe a bit misled by judging him from his personality, because he is a hard defender and he is a guy who is not shy to have hard tackles and win challenges and step up in games.

"He found his place. He is very strong, very reliable and he has not reached his limits because in his age there is still room to improve. He can be a top defender for us in the next years and hopefully he will be because he comes from the academy. He knows what it takes and he has improved massively so far but it is not done yet – you have to show it over and over.

"There are big examples in this club of what it takes to be a legend in defence and there is still a way to go but we are very happy so far."

