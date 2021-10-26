    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Hails Andreas Christensen's Maturity Amid Contract Stand-off

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed Andreas Christensen's maturity after impressing early on in the season for the Blues.

    The defender is out of contract in the summer and Chelsea are looking to renew his contract as a reward for his fine form.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Southampton, Tuchel praised the Dane's maturity.

    sipa_35664208

    He said: "Yes. I think so (he has matured). 

    "I think it is important we accept the personality of every player. Some are more loud, some aggressive, some more calm. He’s a calm guy, very intelligent player, and sometimes you can get maybe a bit misled by judging him from his personality, because he is a hard defender and he is a guy who is not shy to have hard tackles and win challenges and step up in games. 

    "He found his place. He is very strong, very reliable and he has not reached his limits because in his age there is still room to improve. He can be a top defender for us in the next years and hopefully he will be because he comes from the academy. He knows what it takes and he has improved massively so far but it is not done yet – you have to show it over and over. 

    "There are big examples in this club of what it takes to be a legend in defence and there is still a way to go but we are very happy so far."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35324136 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hails Andreas Christensen's Maturity Amid Contract Stand-off

    33 seconds ago
    sipa_35707087 (3)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Some Chelsea Changes vs Southampton in Carabao Cup Likely

    15 minutes ago
    sipa_35322794
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea To Offer Contract Renewal To Cesar Azpilicueta in Coming Months

    30 minutes ago
    pjimage (57)
    News

    Saul, Kante, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: The Latest Chelsea Team News to Face Southampton in Carabao Cup

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (56)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Yet to Make Saul Niguez Decision for Southampton Tie

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35324136 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea and Christensen Have Had 'No Contact' For Two Months Over Contract

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35708041 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Fires Warning to Chelsea Squad to Prove Their Worth This Season

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35707087 (3)
    News

    'We Have Now Set The Bar Pretty High' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Expectations

    9 hours ago