Thomas Tuchel Hails Cesar Azpilicueta's Cup Final Record at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has hailed captain Cesar Azpilicueta's cup final record during his ten years at Chelsea.

The Blues' man joined the club back in the summer of 2012 from French side Marseille, and has been highly successful at Stamford Bridge ever since. 

Azpilicueta has gone on to be one of the most successful players in the club's history, with Chelsea's Super Cup and Club World Cup wins this season meaning he has won every major trophy possible.

Tuchel praised the Spanish international on the club's 5th Stand app for reaching his 13th final at the Blues, a record for the club.

"Incredible," said the German. "It is so nice that, and he knows how I mean this, not the most talented guy in the world has a record like this. This is what I love about it.

"He is the hardest worker, the biggest heart. He has this kind of record. This is why we love him, why he is captain of Chelsea, and also why he deserves it.
Not surprised, but very nice he is like this. 

"You know, it sums up the whole picture of how he works, how he approaches his talent and duty as a captain of this club, everything is humble and still to the top level. This is Azpi!"

Chelsea were beaten 6-5 on penalties by Liverpool on Saturday in the FA Cup final.

However they will end the campaign with another two trophies to their name after their success from earlier in the season.

