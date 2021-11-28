Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Reaction After Back-to-Back Defeats vs Man City & Juventus

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on his Chelsea side for their reaction following back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Juventus in September.

The Blues lost both matches 1-0, registering two defeats in the same week before putting together a fine run of form to see them go three points clear at the top of the Premier League and sit top of Group H in the Champions League.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash vs Manchester United via football.london, Tuchel praised the Blues' reaction to the losses in September.

The manager revealed that he and his staff changed Chelsea's approach after the defeats.

“We changed the approach a bit towards the team, changed a bit in training, a bit in our style of play," Tuchel explained. "It wasn't about being super angry or blaming somebody but it was the moment to turn over every stone and this is what we did in the next days.

“That with the help of the team, with the openness and mentality, we did it. So this is what defeats are for. We hate to lose but something happens and we were clearly not at our best level."

He continued to praise his players for taking the change on board as he said: “It was the moment to shake things up but not in a crazy way. We did it in an honest way, critical way, but also in a supportive way to find maybe a new solution and give a mix of structure and freedom in our game. The players did excellently.”

The change worked as Chelsea improved in the following matches and currently sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League table and on top of Group H in the Champions League after thrashing Juventus 4-0 in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge.

