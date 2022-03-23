Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Trio Kai Havertz, Mason Mount & Christian Pulisic

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon his front three Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic following a good run of form for the Blues.

The trio have been preferred in attack in recent weeks as Tuchel's men won six matches in a row.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel hailed the trio for their recent performances despite their young age.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With Hakim Ziyech's recent injury, Tuchel has opted for the youngsters in attack and they have proved their worth.

When asked about his front three, Tuchel said: "Yes, it is incredible (their experience at such a young age). There is no substitute for it. It is the best because you can grow so much with these experiences.

"There are many ways to grow, but this is really accelerating the process of their development and it is good to see that they’re ready to take responsibility and step up. It is so good to have them.

"At their ages, they are far from reaching their top level, and there is so much more to come. We are proud to have them."

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel will be hoping that his forward line can continue their fine form as Chelsea look to lift the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League towards the end of the season.

The Blues struggled in front of goal last season, leading to the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

However, the Belgian has struggled in his first season back in England and has been displaced by Havertz, who operates deeper to link up play between Pulisic and Mount.

The Blues will be hoping that the trio return without injury from international duty as they prepare to face Brentford on April 2 before the end of season run as there are still titles up for grabs.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube