Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's Defensive Record Ahead of Spurs Clash

Thomas Tuchel knows his Chelsea side still have areas to improve on in their game, but acknowledges that results are the most important.

Chelsea have conceded just once this season in the Premier League and Champions League, which came from a set-piece when Mohamed Salah netted for Liverpool from the penalty spot last month.

The Blues have been guilty of errors in defence but haven't yet been punished for mistakes, which has seen them also remain unbeaten so far this season in all competitions.

Edouard Mendy has come to the rescue for Chelsea this season already, something Tuchel wants to see less of.

But the Chelsea boss is happy with the current situation of his squad and results will only allow his squad to get 'better and better' as the season goes on.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We are always very competitive and it is always a good feeling if it's hard to score against your team, against us because it gives you this stability, it gives you the experience during matches that you can fight through it," Tuchel told Chelsea TV of his side's impressive defensive record.

"It was the basis for our success last season, it is in the moment right now. Although we have a bit too much chances for our opponents, a bit too many saves for Edouard Mendy. But he’s strong, I am happy that he’s strong, I am happy we have a strong goalkeeper and it is important to produce results.

"Results are important to become better and better, to build momentum, so that’s the place where we are right now."

