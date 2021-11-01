Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's Goal Scoring Wing-Backs Chilwell & James

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon his side's goal scoring wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

James bagged a brace against Newcastle, whilst Chilwell scored against Norwich City and Southampton.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match with Malmo in the UEFA Champions League, Tuchel praised his attacking wing-backs.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: “Normally what any manager does in any team is to not only rely on one or two goalscorers but at the same time you wish to rely on one or two consistent goalscorers because it gives you also a lift.

"This is also necessary to reach the highest level in any competition, you need consistent goalscoring threat from your strikers.

"I think the statistic will look a bit different if you interpret the wing-backs more as midfielders. If you play in a back three it is not really a full-back position, more a midfield position. I would not call them defenders. They have to defend in some moments and like defenders, they are more free to attack and have a shorter way to the opponents box than as full-backs. It is necessary that they are included and we bring them to the box at the end of our attacks to increase the goal threat."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The German proceeded to express his happiness with Chelsea's several goal scorers.

"I am happy when we create chances, when we have five or six players in the box to be dangerous. In the system that we play, it is crucial that the wing-backs are there and have the freedom to be dangerous. Defenders need to be dangerous also for set pieces. We want to be strong for set pieces. That’s the way it is right now. We still hope we can put our strikers at the end of the season on top of the list.” he said.

