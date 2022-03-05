Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's 'Good Performance' in Burnley Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on his side for their performance against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Blues came out 4-0 victors after a fantastic second-half performance, with goals from Reece James, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic sealing the three points.

Speaking after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel discussed his side's performance.

imago1010365217h

He said: "The first goal helped us. In these matches that are so tight, that obviously gives you a lot of confidence. 

"It’s a good performance overall because it’s not easy to come to Turf Moor. It was a good team performance, very focused. It improves my impression that we’re constantly getting better and better. We deserved to win and it was a very good second half."

Read More

The German head coach continued to discuss the conditions at Turf Moor, where Chelsea struggled in the first-half.

imago1010362178h

The Blues could not break down Sean Dyche's side and were unlucky not to be behind at the break, with Thiago Silva pulling off a goal-line clearance to keep Chelsea level.

"The pitch was incredibly dry so it was not easy to play fast," Tuchel continued.

"The ball was constantly stuck between our legs. When you don’t win the second balls you can be in trouble. We never lost the positivity and trust in ourselves. In the second half we found the spaces better and that was the key."

Up next for the Blues is a home clash against Newcastle, who secured three points against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

imago1010364817h
