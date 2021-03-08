Thomas Tuchel hails Chelsea's impressive defensive record since arrival

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea's stellar defensive record gives the Blues a 'good feeling' after they kept another clean sheet during their 2-0 win against Everton.

Chelsea have only conceded two goals in their 11 games under Thomas Tuchel, one of which was an own goal scored by Antonio Rudiger against Sheffield United. Takumi Minamino of Southampton is the only opposition player to score against the Blues.

After their eighth win in 11 under Tuchel against Everton on Monday, Tuchel broke a new defensive record at home.

The improvement in all departments has seen the Blues put a spot in the top four in their own hands.

Tuchel has admitted he will celebrate clean sheets with a desire to enjoy the defensive side of the game.

He said post-Everton: "Yes, it is about desire and effort. We want to attack so it is not about wanting clean sheets through parking the bus in front of the goal. It is about a certain style of defending which we try to do as high up as possible, we try to have high ball recoveries, we try to defend as high as we can but sometimes it is necessary to defend deep.

"In the end, it is always a team effort. Defending is about reliability, trust, courage and you can defend bravely if you know the guys around you will help you when you lose a challenge. This can happen all the time. It is about principles, being reliable and trusting if you step out to attack up front. This is what we are doing at the moment.

"We can adapt to many offensive questions that are asked of the opponent at the moment. That's why to bring it all together is a high quality of defending in the group. They are super hungry to fight and limit chances because it gives us a good feeling."

