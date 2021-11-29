Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's 'Right Energy' After Manchester United Disappointment

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed his side's energy after their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The Blues went behind early in the second-half but fought back to earn a point as they searched for the win.

Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel praised his side for showing the 'right energy' during the match.

imago1008330645h

He said: "We put in effort and the spectators feel that. The energy is right and the quality is right. The result is the result. We have to accept it.

"I am happy with the way we played, the courage we showed and the intensity. We are a hungry team and are a team that plays with a lot of effort. This is what I like because it's exciting to coach. It's like this."

Read More

imago1008328549h

The point sees Chelsea remain top of the Premier League table as Manchester City close the gap to a single point after their victory over West Ham.

The Blues will be hoping they can keep their place in first position when they travel to Watford next week to face Claudio Ranieri's side.

If they create chances like they did against United, they will have more than enough to seal the three points on the road.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008121358h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's 'Right Energy' After Manchester United Disappointment

42 seconds ago
imago1008114688h (1)
News

'We Spoke Among Ourselves' - Azpilicueta On Squad Togetherness With Tuchel's Arrival at Chelsea

30 minutes ago
imago1007475062h
News

'I'm a Massive Fan Of His' - Thiago Silva Praises 'Exceptional' Reece James

1 hour ago
imago1005387340h
News

'We Can Win Trophies in Bad Moments' - Azpilicueta On Chelsea's 2021 Resurgence

1 hour ago
imago1008331379h
News

'It's Not Easy For Him' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Decision To Play Timo Werner Against Manchester United

8 hours ago
imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea's Draw With Manchester United Was 'Two Points Dropped'

8 hours ago
imago1008328816h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment of Jorginho's Performance for Chelsea vs Manchester United

9 hours ago
imago1008325309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Disucusses Importance of Chelsea Finding First Goal After Manchester United Disappointment

9 hours ago