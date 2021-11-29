Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's 'Right Energy' After Manchester United Disappointment

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed his side's energy after their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The Blues went behind early in the second-half but fought back to earn a point as they searched for the win.

Speaking after the match via football.london, Tuchel praised his side for showing the 'right energy' during the match.

He said: "We put in effort and the spectators feel that. The energy is right and the quality is right. The result is the result. We have to accept it.

"I am happy with the way we played, the courage we showed and the intensity. We are a hungry team and are a team that plays with a lot of effort. This is what I like because it's exciting to coach. It's like this."

The point sees Chelsea remain top of the Premier League table as Manchester City close the gap to a single point after their victory over West Ham.

The Blues will be hoping they can keep their place in first position when they travel to Watford next week to face Claudio Ranieri's side.

If they create chances like they did against United, they will have more than enough to seal the three points on the road.

