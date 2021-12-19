'Very Good in the Second Half' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea After Tough Draw at Wolves

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed his side's second half display as they earned a point on the road against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues drew 0-0 at Molineux, with the European champions only being able to name 17 first team players in their matchday squad for the fixture.

Tuchel's side have been hit with injuries over the past few weeks, and he stated before the game that his side have seven positive cases of Covid-19 within their ranks.

Speaking to the media after the draw, the German boss shared his thoughts on what was a hard fought draw considering the difficult circumstances at the club.

"I gave my opinion many times. In the end you try to focus. There is a lot of noise going on in the 24 hours before the match.

"We did a late meeting, a short meeting. We tried to our best. We struggled in the first half a bit after a strong start. We struggled to adapt to Wolves' shape.

"It was very good in the second half. A 0-0 at Wolves... it's a clean sheet but it's hard to score goals here. We could've won it with a bit of lucky, a little bit more quality."

Chelsea submitted a request to the Premier League prior to the game to postpone the match due to their issues with Covid-19, but it was denied despite other games across the weekend being missed due to similar circumstances.

They remain third in the Premier League table and six points behind leaders Manchester City.

