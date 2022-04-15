Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Hails Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed Crystal Palace and their boss Patrick Vieira ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash on Sunday. 

The Blues will travel to Wembley Stadium to face the Eagles in the last four of the competition, having reached the same stage in the previous two seasons. 

Tuchel's side will play their fellow Premier League and London-based opponents for the third time in the campaign, beating them on both occasions previously. 

imago1011278052h

When speaking to the media, the German boss praised Palace and his counterpart for their efforts so far this season.

“The constant level on which they are playing, high level of energy, commitment. They are playing throughout the season in the same way. It is a big belief, a real team effort, very close to the coach. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They are calming the club down, calming the situation down which was not easy with so many players leaving before the season. Did a fantastic job, created a very energetic team full of individual quality and very, very dangerous counter-attacking team. 

"A committed group, very tough to play against in the league and will be a tough one. For us and for them it is a huge opportunity to play at Wembley. 

imago1010763550h

"We need to be very well prepared to control the counter-attacks, the individual quality, the dribbles and play with the same level of intensity. They can create a certain atmosphere, especially at Selhurst Park but also at Wembley.”

Chelsea have played a whole host of teams on their way to the semi-finals, with the Blues so far beating Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

