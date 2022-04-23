Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Hails David Moyes for 'Incredible Job' He Has Done at West Ham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised David Moyes for the 'incredible job' he has done with West Ham so far this season.

The Irons have the chance to go sixth in the league tomorrow with a win over Chelsea and they are in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Moyes took over at the club in December 2019 when the club were one point off relegation.

Since then, the club have become one of the strongest in the league and are now pushing for a Champions League spot next season.

imago1011376910h

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday afternoon's game, Tuchel praised Moyes as a manager for all he has done at the east London club.

“I think he (David Moyes) is doing an incredible job in a very popular club and very emotional club, a team together.

"A group with a coach that is enjoyable to watch. We follow the Euro League games, I follow a lot of their games because it is nice to watch with a full investment physically.

imago1008433583h

"The players are absolutely tired after their matches. It is very emotional, a very physical squad. Very hard to break down, to create chances

" Very dangerous on counter-attacks and set pieces.

"There is a lot to take care about. A lot of physicality and commitment to stand up against them. Full credit to them, will be tough."

imago1011452977h
