Thomas Tuchel hails 'decisive' Tammy Abraham after netting match-winner against Barnsley

Thomas Tuchel has praised the performance of Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham after another 'decisive' goal put the Blues into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Chelsea were poor by their own standards against Barnsley at Oakwell on Thursday and were second-best for large parts of the fifth round cup tie.

But Abraham was the difference between the sides, tapping in from close range as Reece James squared it across the box.

(Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Clearly yes," said Tuchel on Abraham being the difference.

"With his goal, you can't leave out the pass from Billy and the run from Reece. It was a very nice goal and Tammy was on the end of a very good combination.

"Tammy scores decisive goals in cup games and this was another. The stop on the line was crucial for us in that moment. It was good for him because for any striker it's important to score."

(Photo by Martin Rickett)

Tuchel was relieved when the full-time whistle came: ""Yes, I have to be honest, yes [I am relieved]. We can stop analysing it. It is already done. Chelsea are through to the quarter final, full stop. We can clearly play better, it was not our best performance."

Chelsea will now face Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month.

