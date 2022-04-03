Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Fantastic' Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for His Recent Achievements

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his recent achievements so far this year, labelling him 'fantastic'.

The Senegalese goalkeeper has already won two trophies so far this year, lifting the Club World Cup with the Blues and the AFCON trophy with his national side.

As he looks towards the end of the year, Mendy will be eyeing up the FA Cup and Champions League with Chelsea as well as his chance to shine in the World Cup later this year.

imago1010995163h

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Tuchel praised Mendy for his standout performances this year.

"Fantastic. He won AFCON and now the rematch of the final against Egypt. He made it again through penalties, and won again on penalties.

"It’s a strong, strong team (Senegal) and I think they, and he deserves to go there (to the World Cup). Brilliant 18 months and he will arrive with a competitive team in Qatar."

Mendy's return to action as club football resumed this weekend was in his side's 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday afternoon, which Tuchel went on to describe as an 'unthankful' game to Mendy.

imago1010724182h

"Actually, I have to watch it again," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I think it is an unthankful game for a goalkeeper. Also for him, he has a lot to process.

"That's why he goes and plays these tight matches – a rematch of the African Cup Final to qualify for the Qatar World Cup. He does another penalty shootout and he can feel it.

"He is part of the team and unfortunately, he couldn't help us like he did in the first match."

