September 13, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Fantastic' Thiago Silva Following 'Necessary' Decision to Play Against Aston Villa

El Monstro.
Thomas Tuchel has praised Chelsea defender Thiago Silva after the Brazilian was deemed eligible to feature against Aston Villa despite the Blues not releasing him for international duty.

FIFA tried to implement a 5-day football ban on players that did not go to the World Cup qualifiers due to quarantine restrictions, however Premier League clubs still played their players.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel explained why the decision was necessary.

"I was hoping the whole week that common sense strikes and gets this right, because if all the Brazilian players do not play for their national team and do not play for their clubs, who does that help?" he said. "There was no reason for punishing people, but sometimes it can happen, but still we were full of hope."

The hope paid off as it was confirmed that the Blues could play the 36-year-old, who put in a fantastic performance as Tuchel's Chelsea side kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 win.

Tuchel proceeded to explain why he felt that Silva had to play the match due to several players featuring for their country's in the international break.

He continued: "And it was absolutely necessary that it was possible he plays."

"He played for us one half in Liverpool and he trained hard, but he needs his games now and it was very important also that we could rest Andreas Christensen, who played three games with Denmark. Thiago was fantastic, he blocked many shots and it was a good performance from him."

