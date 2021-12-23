Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Hails Five Substitution Rule in Carabao Cup as Chelsea Progress to Semi Finals

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon the rule that allows him to make five substitutions in the Carabao Cup after the Blues beat Brentford 2-0.

This rule saw Tuchel freshen up his team as two late goals from Pontus Jansson (O.G.) and Jorginho put Chelsea into the next round.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel opened up on the rule and explained that he is a big fan of being allowed more substitutions.

imago1008819397h

When asked about the rule, he said: "We knew we could have five big changes with a lot of quality, and also fresh legs because they were not overused. That helped us a lot and was needed. I’m a big supporter of five changes."

Read More

Jude Soonsup-Bell and Mateo Kovacic were replaced by Christian Pulisic and Jorginho at half-time, with the rule perhaps allowing Tuchel to make earlier changes, knowing he could make further later on.

Reece James replaced youngster Xavi Simons whilst Mason Mount took the place of Harvey Vale in the second-half.

imago1008820181h

James forced an error from Jansson, his cross being deflected into the Brentford net before fellow substitute Pulisic was brought down for a penalty, which yet another substitute in Jorginho converted.

This rule does not exist in the Premier League and Tuchel has previously complained about only being allowed three substitutions during a tightly packed schedule, in which Chelsea are still alive in all competitions that they participate in.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008819397h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Five Substitution Rule in Carabao Cup as Chelsea Progress to Semi Finals

39 seconds ago
imago1008671132h
News

Steven Gerrard Expecting 'Strong' Chelsea Side in Boxing Day Premier League Clash

30 minutes ago
imago1008710476h
News

'The Players Should Be Confident' - Steven Gerrard Fires Warning Towards Chelsea Ahead of Premier League Fixture

1 hour ago
imago1008803671h
News

Antonio Conte Reveals Thoughts on Chelsea Draw in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

1 hour ago
imago1008822415h
News

Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad for Welcoming Youngsters in Brentford Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008769623h
News

'It Was a Rollercoaster' - Mason Mount Reflects on 2021 Success With Chelsea And England

2 hours ago
imago1006534596h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints That Romelu Lukaku And Callum Hudson-Odoi May Return to Chelsea Training on Thursday

3 hours ago
imago1008822418h
News

Tuchel Praises Kepa for Performance Against Brentford as Chelsea Reach Semi-Finals of EFL Cup

3 hours ago