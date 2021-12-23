Thomas Tuchel Hails Five Substitution Rule in Carabao Cup as Chelsea Progress to Semi Finals

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon the rule that allows him to make five substitutions in the Carabao Cup after the Blues beat Brentford 2-0.

This rule saw Tuchel freshen up his team as two late goals from Pontus Jansson (O.G.) and Jorginho put Chelsea into the next round.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel opened up on the rule and explained that he is a big fan of being allowed more substitutions.

When asked about the rule, he said: "We knew we could have five big changes with a lot of quality, and also fresh legs because they were not overused. That helped us a lot and was needed. I’m a big supporter of five changes."

Jude Soonsup-Bell and Mateo Kovacic were replaced by Christian Pulisic and Jorginho at half-time, with the rule perhaps allowing Tuchel to make earlier changes, knowing he could make further later on.

Reece James replaced youngster Xavi Simons whilst Mason Mount took the place of Harvey Vale in the second-half.

James forced an error from Jansson, his cross being deflected into the Brentford net before fellow substitute Pulisic was brought down for a penalty, which yet another substitute in Jorginho converted.

This rule does not exist in the Premier League and Tuchel has previously complained about only being allowed three substitutions during a tightly packed schedule, in which Chelsea are still alive in all competitions that they participate in.

